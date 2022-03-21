2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $34,000 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8701088

8701088 VIN: 3VW517AT4HM806630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 44,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

