2017 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Clean Carfax, Backup camera, Bluetooth, 1.4 Tsi engine, manual transmiton, One owner from VW finance, this sporty sedan is loaded with options like; power moonroof, all power ptions, alloy wheels , USB/Aux connectivity and much more, priced to sell at $15,950.00 including full certification, tax and licensing are extar.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2