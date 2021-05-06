Menu
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

91,357 KM

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Wolfsburg Edition

Wolfsburg Edition

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

91,357KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7055003
  • Stock #: 3536
  • VIN: 3VWB67AJ2HM287550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Backup camera, Bluetooth, 1.4 Tsi engine, manual transmiton, One owner from VW finance, this sporty sedan is loaded with options like; power moonroof, all power ptions, alloy wheels , USB/Aux connectivity and much more, priced to sell at $15,950.00 including full certification, tax and licensing are extar.

Vehicle Features

WOLFSBURGE EDITION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

