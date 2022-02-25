Menu
2018 Audi Q3

86,000 KM

$33,300

+ tax & licensing
Planet Motors

416-985-2277

Progressiv

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8378844
  • Stock #: 819867
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS2JR006802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, 1 OWNER, FULLY LOADED, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, SHOWROOM CONDITION

 

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PLUS
SPORT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

