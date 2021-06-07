Menu
2018 Audi S5

57,350 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2018 Audi S5

2018 Audi S5

Sportback Progressiv

2018 Audi S5

Sportback Progressiv

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7323299
  VIN: WAUB4CF54JA012971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,350 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, CLEAN CARFAX , ONE OWNER , TRADE IN FROM MERCEDEZ BENZ OAKVILLE STORE, FULLY LOADED. DIFFRRENCE FROM OTHER SIMILAR TRIMS, WHEN CLIENT ORDERED THIS VEHICLE , HE CHECKED MARKED ALL THE OPTIONS AND FEATURES , READ BELOW SOME OF THE SPECS

Engine: 3.0L TFSI 6 Cylinder 354 HP -inc: energy recuperation system w/start-stop Full-Time All-Wheel  Engine Oil Cooler 75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 150 Amp Alternator Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear SeatSport Leather Steering Wheel Valet Function Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo AccessHomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cruise Control HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts.    Illuminated Locking Glove Box Driver Foot Rest     Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents  Leather Door Trim Insert Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination. Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights. Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting Carpet Floor Trim Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch Cargo Space Lights Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors. Audi connect CARE Tracker System Systems Monitor Redundant Digital Speedometer Outside Temp Gauge Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints  Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage. 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Perimeter Alarm Engine Immobilizer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Air Filtration  

PLEASE CLICK ON OUR WEBSITE TO WATCH VIDEOS OF VEHICLE WWW.PLANETMOTORS.CA

WE ARE ONLY DEALERSHIP THAT WE ACCEPT FULL PAYMENTS BY CREDIT CARDS (VISA, MASTER, UNION PAY AND AMEX,NO SURCHARGE OR EXTRA FEE'S FOR CREDIT CARDS)

Why buy from Planet Motors ? You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing no hidden fees! All of our vehicles are reconditioned with our high standard of safety and certification programs. Our knowledgeable staff can assist you in purchasing the car or SUV that best suits your expectations and budget. Most of our pre-owned vehicles are sold with a warranty that protects you from un-wanted repairs. There are many warranty and extended warranty options we can provide on our vehicles that have no manufacturers warranty left on them so you can drive away worry free. We carry wide variety of affordable luxury vehicles and options fit for you, as well as the ability to finance the majority of vehicles we sell. Planet Motors is located in the city of Richmond Hill and proudly serves all customers in Ontario. We often ship vehicles to various provinces in Canada based on your location, so come visit our dealership website to view our inventory or book a test drive today!

We only carry good quality vehicles.

***********************************************************************************************************ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.

***********************************************************************************************************

5 min response time to your inquiry! We answer our phones and reply to emails! Have a question? Send us inquiry or call. Let's connect! 

***We want your Trade-In! Same Day Financing Approval Available.All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected.

***Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. 

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to PLNET MOTORS! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the PLANET MOTORS family.

Car dealership near me, Used cars near me, CPO CARS, CETIFIED PRE OWNED CARS, Luxury cars, Toyota, Bmw, Mercedes Benz, Honda, nissan, kia, subaru, chevrolet,cadillac, ford, gmc, audi, lincoln, infiniti, lexus, mitsubushi, 7. passenger, 8 passenger, sport cas, sedan, suv, off road, land rover, bmw, tesla, ram, minivan, chrysler, jeep, dodge, buick, clean carfax, certified, mid size, compact vehicle, hybrid, diesel, electric vehicle,  

Vehicle Features

Sportback
S LINE
QUATTRO
NAVIGATION
BACK UP CAMERA
DRIVER ASSIST
HEATED SEATS
LEATHER
AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

