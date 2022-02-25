Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S5

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S5

2018 Audi S5

Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S5

Technik

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8296746
  • VIN: WAU24GF59JN002677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded, Top of the Line, Showroom Condition, No accident, Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, 

Our 2018 Audi S5 3.0T Technik Quattro Cabriolet will catch your eye in the stunning Mettalic Blue with a Black Top. Motivated by a TurboCharged 3.0 Litre V6 producing 354hp coupled to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission to rocket you to 100kph in just 4.3 seconds. This All Wheel Drive sports luxury convertible offers approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway, a remarkably comfortable ride, and responsive handling, ensuring you will look forward to every drive. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Planet Motors

2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i
 84,500 KM
$48,500 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord To...
 19,000 KM
$39,400 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento SX L
 120,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Planet Motors

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory