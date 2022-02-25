$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi S5
Technik
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 8296746
- VIN: WAU24GF59JN002677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded, Top of the Line, Showroom Condition, No accident, Clean Carfax, 1 Owner,
Our 2018 Audi S5 3.0T Technik Quattro Cabriolet will catch your eye in the stunning Mettalic Blue with a Black Top. Motivated by a TurboCharged 3.0 Litre V6 producing 354hp coupled to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission to rocket you to 100kph in just 4.3 seconds. This All Wheel Drive sports luxury convertible offers approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway, a remarkably comfortable ride, and responsive handling, ensuring you will look forward to every drive.
