2018 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, CLOTH BUCKETS WITH ARMRESTS, AM/FM STEREO, BACK UP CAMERA, DELAY WIPERS, ALUMINUM ROLL OUT RAMP, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, 9900 LB GVW, NO CVOR OR YELLOW STICKER REQUIRED, PLANK FLOOR, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 35,167 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5