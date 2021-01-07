Menu
2018 Chevrolet Express

39,800 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

39,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6446323
  • Stock #: CUS-2604
  • VIN: 1GB0GRFG6J1246846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-2604
  • Mileage 39,800 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, CLOTH BUCKETS WITH ARMRESTS, AM/FM STEREO, BACK UP CAMERA, DELAY WIPERS, ALUMINUM ROLL OUT RAMP, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, 9900 LB GVW, NO CVOR OR YELLOW STICKER REQUIRED, PLANK FLOOR, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 35,167 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

