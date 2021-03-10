2018 Chevrolet Express

$42,800 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 6 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6729548

6729548 Stock #: CUS-2687

CUS-2687 VIN: 1HA3GTCG2JN004196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # CUS-2687

Mileage 49,604 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.