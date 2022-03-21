Menu
2018 Chevrolet Express

45,609 KM

Details

$72,800

+ tax & licensing
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2018 Chevrolet Express

2018 Chevrolet Express

2018 Chevrolet Express

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

45,609KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8673068
  • Stock #: RET-3223
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP2J1316467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RET-3223
  • Mileage 45,609 KM

Vehicle Description

4.3 L V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, AM/FM STEREO, VINYL BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, ATC 14L LOW TEMP REEFER SYSTEM, INSULATED AND LINED WALLS & FLOOR, TIE BAR, REMOVABLE DIVIDER WALL, 8600 LB GVW AND MORE. HAS 45,609 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

