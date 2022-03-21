$72,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$72,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2018 Chevrolet Express
2018 Chevrolet Express
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$72,800
+ taxes & licensing
45,609KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8673068
- Stock #: RET-3223
- VIN: 1GCWGBFP2J1316467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # RET-3223
- Mileage 45,609 KM
Vehicle Description
4.3 L V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, AM/FM STEREO, VINYL BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, ATC 14L LOW TEMP REEFER SYSTEM, INSULATED AND LINED WALLS & FLOOR, TIE BAR, REMOVABLE DIVIDER WALL, 8600 LB GVW AND MORE. HAS 45,609 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5