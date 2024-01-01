$18,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
$18,950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3808
- Mileage 116,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid, Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Heated Seats Power Mirror, And Much More!!!
This 2018 Chevy Malibu is in excellent condition, well maintained and clean, it offers a smooth and efficient drive with its hybrid engine, providing great fuel economy. Priced to sell at $18,950. Price includes certification. Tax and licensing are extra.
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
Vehicle Features
Summit Auto Brokers
