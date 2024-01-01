2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Menu
<p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>Hybrid, Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Heated Seats Power Mirror, And Much More!!!</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>This 2018 Chevy Malibu is in excellent condition, well maintained and clean, it offers a smooth and efficient drive with its hybrid engine, providing great fuel economy. Priced to sell at $18,950. Price includes certification. Tax and licensing are extra.</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.</span><br /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- Cash for your used cars or trucks. </span><br style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.</span></span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

116,168 KM

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,168KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZF5SU7JF162315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3808
  • Mileage 116,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2018 Chevrolet Malibu