2018 Dodge Ram

51,220 KM

Details Description

$75,800

+ tax & licensing
$75,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  • Listing ID: 7123102
  • Stock #: DU-2472A
  • VIN: 3C7WRNAJ3JG294210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # DU-2472A
  • Mileage 51,220 KM

Vehicle Description

6.4L V8 HEMI GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, VINYL FLOOR, RUNNING BOARDS, 19000 LB GVW, VOTH ALUMINUM 10 FT DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TARP, 2 WAY TAILGATE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, WESTERN 9.6 MVP3 V- PLOW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 51,220 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
