2018 Dodge Ram

905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
6.4L V8 HEMI GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, VINYL FLOOR, RUNNING BOARDS, 19000 LB GVW, VOTH ALUMINUM 10 FT DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TARP, 2 WAY TAILGATE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, WESTERN 9.6 MVP3 V- PLOW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 51,220 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY
