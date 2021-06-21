Menu
2018 Dodge Ram

128,129 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

128,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7446821
  • Stock #: DU-2866
  • VIN: 3C7WRNDL5JG181811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,129 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, TILT STEERING & CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS AND FLOOR, AM/FM STEREO, STEP BOARDS, 19,500 LB GVW, 15 FT DYNAMIC DUMP BOX WITH 7 FT HIGH SIDES, REAR BARN DOORS AND MORE. HAS 128,129 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

