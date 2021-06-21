2018 Dodge Ram

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.7 L CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, TILT STEERING & CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS AND FLOOR, AM/FM STEREO, STEP BOARDS, 19,500 LB GVW, 15 FT DYNAMIC DUMP BOX WITH 7 FT HIGH SIDES, REAR BARN DOORS AND MORE. HAS 128,129 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5