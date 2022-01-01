Menu
2018 Ford E350

59,977 KM

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

59,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8096419
  • Stock #: CUS-3040
  • VIN: 1FDWE3F67JDC21223

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-3040
  • Mileage 59,977 KM

6.2 L GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, TILT STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMREST, VINYL FLOOR, 16 FT TRANSIT ALUMINUM BOX, ALUMINUM ROLL OUT RAMP, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, 85" INSIDE HEIGHT, PLANK FLOOR AND MORE. HAS 59,977 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
