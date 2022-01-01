2018 Ford E350

$63,800 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 5 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8110237

8110237 Stock #: CUS-3043

CUS-3043 VIN: 1FDWE3F6XJDC10166

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # CUS-3043

Mileage 67,561 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.