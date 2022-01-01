Menu
2018 Ford E350

67,561 KM

Details Description

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

67,561KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8110237
  • Stock #: CUS-3043
  • VIN: 1FDWE3F6XJDC10166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-3043
  • Mileage 67,561 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, TILT WHEEL, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARM RESTS, VINYL FLOOR, 16 FT FRP TRANSIT BOX, PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 67,561 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

