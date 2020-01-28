2018 Ford F-250

AUTO, XL PKG, 6.2 V/8 GAS MOTOR, A/C, PW, PL, TILT, CRUISE, AM/FM, 9,900 LBS GVW, TRAILER PKG, BOX LINER, POWER/HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT, RUBBER FLOOR, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE 2 IN STOCK HAS 22,326 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1-800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.