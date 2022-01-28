Menu
2018 Ford F-350

45,220 KM

Details Description

$64,800

+ tax & licensing
$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

45,220KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8251962
  Stock #: FD-3062
  VIN: 1FT8W3B65JEB55216

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 45,220 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, VINYL FLOOR, XLT TRIM PACKAGE, RUNNING BOARDS, UPFITTER SWITCHES, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FLAT DECK IS 9 FT LONG & 80 " WIDE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 45,220 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

