$64,800+ tax & licensing
905-764-5252
2018 Ford F-350
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
$64,800
- Listing ID: 8251962
- Stock #: FD-3062
- VIN: 1FT8W3B65JEB55216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 45,220 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, VINYL FLOOR, XLT TRIM PACKAGE, RUNNING BOARDS, UPFITTER SWITCHES, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FLAT DECK IS 9 FT LONG & 80 " WIDE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 45,220 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
