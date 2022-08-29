$65,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
2018 Ford F-350
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
$65,800
- Listing ID: 9304396
- Stock #: FD-3387
- VIN: 1FD8W3F60JEC30149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 56,781 KM
Vehicle Description
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, ALUMINUM WHEELS, XLT TRIM PACKAGE, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, RUNNING BOARDS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 9 FT FLAT DECK AND MORE. HAS 56,781 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.