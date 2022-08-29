Menu
2018 Ford F-350

56,781 KM

Details Description

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

56,781KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9304396
  • Stock #: FD-3387
  • VIN: 1FD8W3F60JEC30149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,781 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, ALUMINUM WHEELS, XLT TRIM PACKAGE, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, RUNNING BOARDS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 9 FT FLAT DECK AND MORE. HAS 56,781 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
