2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 4380675
  2. 4380675
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,266KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4380675
  • Stock #: FD-2251
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HT5JEC00527
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

6.7L DIESEL ENGINE, 4X4, AUTO, A/C, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM WITH SYNC/BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, RUNNING BOARDS, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, 19500 LB GVW, TOW PACKAGE WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, PTO PROVISION, DUAL FUEL TANKS AND MORE, HAS 54,266 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL NOW 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-764-5252

