2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,983KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4403637
  • Stock #: FD-2259
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HT6JEC31091
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel

AUTO, 6.7 DIESEL, XLT PKG, A/C, PW, PL, PM, TILT, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, RUBBER FLOOR, PTO PROVISION, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, EXTRA HD FRONT SUSPENSION, BRAKE CONTROL, HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW, TRAILER PKG, 12 FT FLAT DECK AND MORE HAS 32,983 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

