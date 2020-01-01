2018 Ford F-550

AUTO, 6.7 DIESEL MOTOR, XL PKG, 40/20/40 VINYL SEAT, RUBBER FLOOR, TILT, CRUISE, AM/FM, STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TARP, A/C, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE HAS 24,680 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1-800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.