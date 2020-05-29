2018 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO, 4X4, A/C, AM/FM/CD WITH BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TILT, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, RUBBER FLOOR, TRAILER /TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 19,500 GVW AND MORE. HAS 49,891 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5