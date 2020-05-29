Menu
$76,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2018 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$76,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,891KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5183741
  • Stock #: DU-2389
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT5JEC01257
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO, 4X4, A/C, AM/FM/CD WITH BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TILT, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, RUBBER FLOOR, TRAILER /TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 19,500 GVW AND MORE. HAS 49,891 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
