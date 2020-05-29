2018 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM/CD, BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, RUBBER FLOOR, 19,500 LB GVW, FOLD DOWN SIDES WITH 2 WAY TAILGATE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 30011 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5