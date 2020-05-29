Menu
Account
Sign In
$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 5201060
  2. 5201060
Contact Seller

$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,011KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5201060
  • Stock #: DU-2394
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT6JEB44535
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM/CD, BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, RUBBER FLOOR, 19,500 LB GVW, FOLD DOWN SIDES WITH 2 WAY TAILGATE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 30011 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2013 VERSALIFT SST40...
 0 KM
$65,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 5500
 0 KM
$132,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-550
 49,891 KM
$76,800 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory