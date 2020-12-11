2018 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
6.7L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, TILT & CRUISE, AM/FM STEREO, DELUXE CHROME FRONT END, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 19,500 GVW, PTO PROVISION, UP FITTER SWITCHES, 12FT WOOD FLAT DECK, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 32,660 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY
