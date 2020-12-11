Menu
2018 Ford F-550

32,660 KM

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

32,660KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6358211
  • Stock #: FD-2595
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT6JEC00246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 32,660 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, TILT & CRUISE, AM/FM STEREO, DELUXE CHROME FRONT END, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 19,500 GVW, PTO PROVISION, UP FITTER SWITCHES, 12FT WOOD FLAT DECK, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 32,660 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

