Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-550

64,618 KM

Details Description

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6448885
  2. 6448885
  3. 6448885
Contact Seller

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

64,618KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6448885
  • Stock #: DL-2615
  • VIN: 1FDUF5GT0JEC31669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DL-2615
  • Mileage 64,618 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT WHEEL, AM/FM STEREO, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE, 16 FT CUSTOM ALUMINUM BOX, 19,500 LB GVW, RUNNING BOARDS, 8FT HIGH BOX & 76" WIDE, ROLL OUT RAMP, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 64618 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2018 Chevrolet Express
 39,800 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2016 Hino 195
 122,300 KM
$56,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford E450
 71,458 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory