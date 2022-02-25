$93,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
2018 Ford F-550
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
$93,800
- Listing ID: 8334390
- Stock #: DU-3147
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT9JEC15131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 66,228 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, XLT TRIM PKG, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, CHROME WHEEL SKINS, DEL ALUMINUM 12 FT DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES & 2 WAY TAILGATE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, PASSENGER SIDE TOOL BOX AND MORE. HAS 66,228 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
