2018 Ford F-550

66,228 KM

Details Description

$93,800

+ tax & licensing
$93,800

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

$93,800

+ taxes & licensing

66,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8334390
  • Stock #: DU-3147
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT9JEC15131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 66,228 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, XLT TRIM PKG, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, CHROME WHEEL SKINS, DEL ALUMINUM 12 FT DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES & 2 WAY TAILGATE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, PASSENGER SIDE TOOL BOX AND MORE. HAS 66,228 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford F-550
Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

