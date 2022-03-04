Menu
2018 Ford F-550

53,722 KM

Details Description

$115,800

+ tax & licensing
$115,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$115,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,722KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8643677
  • Stock #: RO-3182
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HT4JEB86779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 53,722 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, XLT TRIM PACKAGE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, SWITCH & GO ROLL OFF SYSTEM WITH DETACHABLE DUMP BOX STYLE BIN AND MORE. HAS 53,722 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

