$115,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$115,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2018 Ford F-550
2018 Ford F-550
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$115,800
+ taxes & licensing
53,722KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8643677
- Stock #: RO-3182
- VIN: 1FD0W5HT4JEB86779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 53,722 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, XLT TRIM PACKAGE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, SWITCH & GO ROLL OFF SYSTEM WITH DETACHABLE DUMP BOX STYLE BIN AND MORE. HAS 53,722 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5