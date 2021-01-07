Menu
2018 Ford Transit

53,984 KM

Details Description

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,984KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6524265
  Stock #: CV-2643
  VIN: 1FMZK1YM0JKA66192

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # CV-2643
  Mileage 53,984 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7 L V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, FRONT & REAR HEAT & A/C, TINTED GLASS, BACK UP CAMERA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 53,984 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

