$64,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2018 Ford Transit
2018 Ford Transit
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
75,070KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8357343
- Stock #: CV-3133
- VIN: 1FTYR2XM4JKA18052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CV-3133
- Mileage 75,070 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOW & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, AM/FM/CD STEREO, VINYL FLOOR, CARGO DIVIDER, BACK UP CAMERA, 11 FT CARGO AREA, REAR GLASS, LINING ON WALLS & FLOOR IN CARGO AREA, SHELVING, 9000 LB GVW AND MORE. HAS 75,070 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5