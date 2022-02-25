Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Transit

75,070 KM

Details Description

$64,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 8357343
  2. 8357343
  3. 8357343
  4. 8357343
  5. 8357343
  6. 8357343
  7. 8357343
  8. 8357343
  9. 8357343
  10. 8357343
  11. 8357343
  12. 8357343
Contact Seller

$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

75,070KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8357343
  • Stock #: CV-3133
  • VIN: 1FTYR2XM4JKA18052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-3133
  • Mileage 75,070 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOW & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, AM/FM/CD STEREO, VINYL FLOOR, CARGO DIVIDER, BACK UP CAMERA, 11 FT CARGO AREA, REAR GLASS, LINING ON WALLS & FLOOR IN CARGO AREA, SHELVING, 9000 LB GVW AND MORE. HAS 75,070 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2017 GMC Savana
 62,149 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic
2019 Freightliner M2...
 111,142 KM
$116,800 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 4500
 20,549 KM
$53,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory