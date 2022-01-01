Menu
2018 GMC Savana

84,248 KM

Details Description

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

84,248KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8096413
  • Stock #: RET-3047
  • VIN: 7GZ67UCG6JN003577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 84,248 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 4300 LB FRONT AXLE & 8600 LB REAR AXLE, 14 FT TRANSIT ALUMINUM BOX WITH INSULATION, KEMLITE LINING ON WALLS, NON SLIP ALUMINUM FLOOR, INSULATED ROLL UP REAR DOOR, TIE BARS, CARRIER 40X LOW TEMP REEFER WITH PLUG IN STAND BY OPTION AND MORE. HAS 84,248 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
