2018 GMC Savana

$79,800 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 2 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8096413

8096413 Stock #: RET-3047

RET-3047 VIN: 7GZ67UCG6JN003577

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # RET-3047

Mileage 84,248 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.