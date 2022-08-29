$29,950+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers
905-737-6202
2018 GMC Savana
2018 GMC Savana
2500 Extended Cargo 155"
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
1,449,345KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9209086
- Stock #: 3660
- VIN: 1GTW7BFP3J1335142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,449,345 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Bluetooth
Transmission Overdrive Switch
