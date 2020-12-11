Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 3500

68,322 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

68,322KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6325104
  • Stock #: PU-2589
  • VIN: 1GT42VCG0JF282592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,322 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOW & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, RUNNING BOARDS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, VINYL FLOOR, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE, HAS 68,322 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL TODAY

