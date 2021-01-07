Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hino 338

63,009 KM

Details Description

$93,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$93,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2018 Hino 338

2018 Hino 338

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hino 338

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6530154
  2. 6530154
  3. 6530154
Contact Seller

$93,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,009KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530154
  • Stock #: FD-2647
  • VIN: 2AYNF8JV9J3S13562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FD-2647
  • Mileage 63,009 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTO TRANS, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, BUCKET DRIVERS SEAT WITH AIR SUSPENSION, 2 PASSENGER BENCH, AM/FM/CD, 26FT STEEL/WOOD FLAT DECK WITH TIE DOWN STRAPS, MAXON 3300 LB TUCK AWAY POWER LIFT GATE, "G" LICENSE OK, HYDRAULIC BRAKES, BALANCE OF HINO EXTENDED WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 63,009 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 Ford F-550
 44,676 KM
$86,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit
 53,984 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Express
 53,108 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory