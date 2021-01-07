2018 Hino 338

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTO TRANS, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, BUCKET DRIVERS SEAT WITH AIR SUSPENSION, 2 PASSENGER BENCH, AM/FM/CD, 26FT STEEL/WOOD FLAT DECK WITH TIE DOWN STRAPS, MAXON 3300 LB TUCK AWAY POWER LIFT GATE, "G" LICENSE OK, HYDRAULIC BRAKES, BALANCE OF HINO EXTENDED WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 63,009 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
