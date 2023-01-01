2018 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $24,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10400856

10400856 VIN: 2HKRW2H23JH143259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.