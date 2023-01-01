Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

AWD,I/OWNER,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY IN

2018 Honda CR-V

AWD,I/OWNER,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY IN

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400856
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H23JH143259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CALIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $24990,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

