SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$22900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

2018 Honda CR-V

139,000 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,SUNROOF,$22900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLU

2018 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,SUNROOF,$22900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLU

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H58JH128962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$22900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2018 Honda CR-V