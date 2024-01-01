Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$18800,+HST &LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2018 Honda CR-V

Details Description Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,APLE CARPLAY,S/R0F,RIGHT TURN CAM,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
11971584

2018 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,APLE CARPLAY,S/R0F,RIGHT TURN CAM,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1733007046
  2. 1733007131
  3. 1733007226
  4. 1733007293
  5. 1733007348
  6. 1733007390
  7. 1733007436
  8. 1733007586
  9. 1733007657
  10. 1733007706
  11. 1733007746
  12. 1733007826
  13. 1733007889
  14. 1733007955
  15. 1733007988
  16. 1733008048
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H58JH128962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$18800,+HST &LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2018 Toyota Camry SE,ALLOYS,LEATHER,B/U CAM,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Toyota Camry SE,ALLOYS,LEATHER,B/U CAM,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED 229,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V AWD,ALLOYS,APPLE CARPLAY,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Honda CR-V AWD,ALLOYS,APPLE CARPLAY,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED 217,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla S,ALLOYS,SUNROOF,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUD for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla S,ALLOYS,SUNROOF,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUD 131,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V