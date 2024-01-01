$18,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda CR-V
EX,AWD,APLE CARPLAY,S/R0F,RIGHT TURN CAM,CERTIFIED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H58JH128962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$18800,+HST &LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
