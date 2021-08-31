2018 Honda Odyssey

- Listing ID: 7687276
- VIN: 5FNRL6H84JB500354
-
Exterior Colour
Grey
-
Interior Colour
Beige
-
Body Style
Minivan / Van
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
8
-
Mileage
68,000 KM
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.