<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$ 11900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

159,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF6JU707885

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$ 11900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

416-565-8644

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

