$21,850+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8732138
- Stock #: 3621
- VIN: KMHD84LF6JU706042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,846 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner,Clean Carfax, fresh trade-in from Hyundai dealeship, no accidents, B/U camera, bluetooth, heated seats and steering wheel, all power options including power moon roof, automatic, ice cold A/C, USB/Aux, apps and much more, this car looks and drives great and price includes full certification $ 21,850.00 , tax and licensing are extra, Financing available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.