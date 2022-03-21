2018 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,850 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 8 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8732138

8732138 Stock #: 3621

3621 VIN: KMHD84LF6JU706042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,846 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

