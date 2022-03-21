Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

145,846 KM

Details Description Features

$21,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

145,846KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8732138
  • Stock #: 3621
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6JU706042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,846 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner,Clean Carfax, fresh trade-in from Hyundai dealeship, no accidents, B/U camera, bluetooth, heated seats and steering wheel, all power options including power moon roof, automatic, ice cold A/C, USB/Aux, apps and much more, this car looks and drives great and price includes full certification $ 21,850.00 , tax and licensing are extra, Financing available. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2011 BMW X5 AWD 4dr ...
 130,030 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 297,454 KM
$16,850 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-250 XLT
 261,000 KM
$25,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory