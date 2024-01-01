$18,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
$18,950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 133,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax, One Owner, AWD, 7 Passenger, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Leather Seats, Backup Camera and much More!!!
- This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is waiting for you at Summit Auto Brokers. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a spacious, reliable, and feature-packed SUV. Priced to sell at $18,950. Price includes certification. Tax and licensing are extra.
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
