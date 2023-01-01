$69,800+ tax & licensing
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2018 Isuzu NPR
Location
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
108,569KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10071003
- Stock #: DL-3641
- VIN: 54DC4W1B6JS802395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # DL-3641
- Mileage 108,569 KM
Vehicle Description
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED MIRRORS, CLOTH DRIVERS SEAT WITH 2 PASSENGER BENCH, " G " LICENSE OK, 19500 LB GVW, 20 FT TRANSIT HIGH & WIDE ALUMINUM BOX, PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ALUMINUM ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 108,569 KMS. PREVIOUS RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5