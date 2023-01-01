Menu
2018 Isuzu NPR

108,569 KM

Details Description

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2018 Isuzu NPR

2018 Isuzu NPR

2018 Isuzu NPR

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

108,569KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10071003
  • Stock #: DL-3641
  • VIN: 54DC4W1B6JS802395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DL-3641
  • Mileage 108,569 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED MIRRORS, CLOTH DRIVERS SEAT WITH 2 PASSENGER BENCH, " G " LICENSE OK, 19500 LB GVW, 20 FT TRANSIT HIGH & WIDE ALUMINUM BOX, PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ALUMINUM ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 108,569 KMS. PREVIOUS RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

