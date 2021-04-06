Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Isuzu NRR

93,047 KM

Details Description

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2018 Isuzu NRR

2018 Isuzu NRR

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Isuzu NRR

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6954593
  2. 6954593
  3. 6954593
  4. 6954593
Contact Seller

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

93,047KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6954593
  • Stock #: DL-2739
  • VIN: JALE5W166J7300386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DL-2739
  • Mileage 93,047 KM

Vehicle Description

5.2 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, 3 PASSENGER SEATING, 19,500 LB GVW, 16 FT DURABODY BOX WITH CUSTOM SIDE DOOR, 99" INSIDE HEIGHT AND 100" FLOOR WIDTH, ROLL OUT ALUMINUM RAMP & ROLL UP REAR DOOR, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 93,047 KMS & STK # 2738 HAS 109,377 KMS AND STK # 2740 HAS 88,880 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2016 Isuzu NPR
 89,526 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit
 31,886 KM
$43,800 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500
 21,336 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory