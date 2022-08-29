$82,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$82,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2018 Isuzu NRR
2018 Isuzu NRR
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$82,800
+ taxes & licensing
65,627KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9119737
- Stock #: DL-3358
- VIN: JALE5W163J7300958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # DL-3358
- Mileage 65,627 KM
Vehicle Description
ISUZU DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, HEATED MIRRORS, CLOTH BUCKET WITH 2 PASSENGER BENCH, 16 FT TRANSIT ALUMINUM BOX WITH ROLL OUT RAMP, 19500 GVW AND MORE. HAS 65,627. KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5