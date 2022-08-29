Menu
2018 Isuzu NRR

65,627 KM

Details Description

$82,800

+ tax & licensing
$82,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2018 Isuzu NRR

2018 Isuzu NRR

2018 Isuzu NRR

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$82,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,627KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9119737
  Stock #: DL-3358
  VIN: JALE5W163J7300958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DL-3358
  • Mileage 65,627 KM

Vehicle Description

ISUZU DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, HEATED MIRRORS, CLOTH BUCKET WITH 2 PASSENGER BENCH, 16 FT TRANSIT ALUMINUM BOX WITH ROLL OUT RAMP, 19500 GVW AND MORE. HAS 65,627. KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

