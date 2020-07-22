Menu
2018 Jaguar XE

41,500 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Top Speed Auto Sales

416-500-5040

Premium /AWD/NAV/LOADED/SUNROOF/HEATED SEATS

41,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5473964
  • VIN: SAJAJ4FX6JCP37783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour gun metal grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Description

***NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $162.15 BI-WEEKLY IN A 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $24,888 PLUS TAX.

TOPS SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents Our 2018 JAGUAR XE!!! PREMIUM!!! 2.0-liter gas turbo-four making 247 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, AWD, Navigation, Touch Screen, Push Button To Start, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Sunroof / Moonroof, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, AM/FM CD Player, Bluetooth, GPS Navigation, Premium Sound System, SiriusXM Radio, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Anti-Theft System, Child Seat Anchors, Driver Air Bag, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Window Defrost, Rearview Camera, Security System, Side Air Bag , Traction Control, Split Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Lumbar Support, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Climate Control, AM/FM Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Child Safety Locks, Turbocharged, Daytime Running Lights, Sun/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Temporary spare tire, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Leather Steering Wheel, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Remote Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Folding Mirrors, HD Radio, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, & Much More!

FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=GeZzpZfq+tJS6c9901YmkN+oygeVZxYE

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!

GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/

FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES, THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

