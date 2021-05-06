2018 Kia Forte

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 60,000 kilometer mark! Kia infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated seats, an overhead console, and air conditioning. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Diameter of tires: 16.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets
Video Monitor Location: Front
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Black grille w/chrome surround
Rear Head Room: 948 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 913 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Wheelbase: 2700 mm
Overall Width: 1780 mm
Front Leg Room: 1073 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 421 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1435 mm
Overall Length: 4560 mm
Front Hip Room: 1366 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1424 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1760 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1348 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1395 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Android Auto mirroring
Curb weight: 1350 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.