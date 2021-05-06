2018 Kia Forte

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 6 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7089349

7089349 Stock #: P864

P864 VIN: 3KPFL4A78JE228681

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black Cloth

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,661 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Diameter of tires: 16.0 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets Video Monitor Location: Front Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Wiper Park Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Black grille w/chrome surround Rear Head Room: 948 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 913 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 992 mm Wheelbase: 2700 mm Overall Width: 1780 mm Front Leg Room: 1073 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Max cargo capacity: 421 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1435 mm Overall Length: 4560 mm Front Hip Room: 1366 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1424 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1760 kg Rear Hip Room: 1348 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1395 mm Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Android Auto mirroring Curb weight: 1350 kg

