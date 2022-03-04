2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8504126

8504126 Stock #: 820009

820009 VIN: WDDWK6EB9JF639175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 37,200 KM

Vehicle Features Packages AMG CABRIOLET CONVERTIBLE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

