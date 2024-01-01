Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDET,$23900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

138,000 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G4KB1JV059509

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDET,$23900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Bluetooth

Warranty Included

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

