Meet the Godzilla of sports cars. This 2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition in solid red is the embodiment of power, style and class. Its features of comfort keep you content while not affecting the vehicles performance at all. The interior is fit with carbon-fiber, hand stitched black and red leather appointed interiors / seating and machined aluminum interior accents. Along with NISMO black super-lightweight forged alloy wheels, NISMO tuned suspension, NISMO tuned hollow rear stabilizer and a dual clutch 6-speed transmission. With 565 horsepower at 6,800 rpm, 467 lb torque and a top speed of 315 km/h, you will never look at sports car the same again. Plus there are excellent interior features that assist you for day to day occurrences like a back up camera, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, and even heated leather-appointed front seats with synthetic suede inserts. This Nissan GT-R is an absolute blast on the road from not only the sheer force and speed, but also its elegance and class. Call our excellent sales representatives to inquire more about this fantastic vehicle here at Alta Nissan Richmond Hill.

