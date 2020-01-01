Menu
2018 Nissan GT-R

Track Edition

2018 Nissan GT-R

Track Edition

Alta Nissan Richmond Hill

11667 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

905-780-7771

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4473030
  • Stock #: RY18G001
  • VIN: JN1AR5EF1JM710431
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Meet the Godzilla of sports cars. This 2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition in solid red is the embodiment of power, style and class. Its features of comfort keep you content while not affecting the vehicles performance at all. The interior is fit with carbon-fiber, hand stitched black and red leather appointed interiors / seating and machined aluminum interior accents. Along with NISMO black super-lightweight forged alloy wheels, NISMO tuned suspension, NISMO tuned hollow rear stabilizer and a dual clutch 6-speed transmission. With 565 horsepower at 6,800 rpm, 467 lb torque and a top speed of 315 km/h, you will never look at sports car the same again. Plus there are excellent interior features that assist you for day to day occurrences like a back up camera, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, and even heated leather-appointed front seats with synthetic suede inserts. This Nissan GT-R is an absolute blast on the road from not only the sheer force and speed, but also its elegance and class. Call our excellent sales representatives to inquire more about this fantastic vehicle here at Alta Nissan Richmond Hill.
With new special offers always available, we can help you to find the right vehicle for you. With amazing pricing on our new and pre-owned vehicles, you will find everything you've been searching for right here at Alta Nissan Richmond Hill. Servicing Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Concord, Maple, Kleinberg, Nobleton, Aurora, Newmarket, Mississauga, Barrie, Brampton, Brantford, Caledon, Cambridge, Hamilton, Kitchener, Markham, Milton, Orangeville, Toronto, GTA and expanding!!! You will find special offers at Alta Nissan Richmond Hill on cars, trucks, SUV's, sports cars, and even crossovers that will fit into your budget. Our friendly professional staff will show you all the options you have available to you and help you to finance the vehicle you've been searching for. Visit us at our dealership and find everything you've been searching for and more. Call us at 1-905-780-7771 and speak to one of friendly professionals today.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

