2018 Nissan GT-R

416-500-5040
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
The Only Red Track Edition GTR in all of Canada. This vehicle is like no other as this red color was made specifically for the 2018 GTR Track Edition as it makes this vehicle stand out with a presence like no other! A must-see in-person Vehicle.
A very Rare TRACK EDITION Hand Built 3.8 liter Twin Turbo V6 with 565 Horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque. Additional Options include BREMBO Brakes, NISMO Black Alloy Wheels, NISMO Suspension, Bose Premium Brand Stereo System (2 Subwoofers, 11 Total Speakers), Red Stitching, NISMO Seats, OEM Exterior & Interior Carbon Fiber Body Parts (Spoiler, Side Skirt, Rear Diffusor, and Interior Trim), Video Monitor, and much more!
“SAFETY & CERTIFICATION” INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE AS ALL VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL INSPECTION! ALL IN PRICING WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE OR HIDDEN FEES.
** ACCIDENT-FREE** PAY $623.75 BI-WEEKLY, AT 4.99% ON AN OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) UP TO 96 MONTHS. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months No Payments / Deferred (Added to the End of the Loan).
THIS VEHICLE JUST CAME OFF NISSAN FACTORY WARRANTY! A BUMPER-TO-BUMPER FULL COVERAGE WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR THIS VEHICLE AS WELL!
CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD in Richmond Hill & TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.topspeedautosalesinc.com
