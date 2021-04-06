Menu
2018 Nissan GT-R

12,800 KM

Details Description Features

$133,888

+ tax & licensing
$133,888

+ taxes & licensing

Top Speed Auto Sales

416-500-5040

2018 Nissan GT-R

2018 Nissan GT-R

GTR | TRACK EDITION | NISMO | PREMIUM | VERY RARE

2018 Nissan GT-R

GTR | TRACK EDITION | NISMO | PREMIUM | VERY RARE

Location

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$133,888

+ taxes & licensing

12,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6960239
  VIN: JN1AR5EF1JM710171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 12,800 KM

Vehicle Description

The Only Red Track Edition GTR in all of Canada. This vehicle is like no other as this red color was made specifically for the 2018 GTR Track Edition as it makes this vehicle stand out with a presence like no other! A must-see in-person Vehicle.

 

A very Rare TRACK EDITION Hand Built 3.8 liter Twin Turbo V6 with 565 Horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque. Additional Options include BREMBO Brakes, NISMO Black Alloy Wheels, NISMO Suspension, Bose Premium Brand Stereo System (2 Subwoofers, 11 Total Speakers), Red Stitching, NISMO Seats, OEM Exterior & Interior Carbon Fiber Body Parts (Spoiler, Side Skirt, Rear Diffusor, and Interior Trim), Video Monitor, and much more!

 

“SAFETY & CERTIFICATION” INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE AS ALL VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL INSPECTION! ALL IN PRICING WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE OR HIDDEN FEES.

 

** ACCIDENT-FREE** PAY $623.75 BI-WEEKLY, AT 4.99% ON AN OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) UP TO 96 MONTHS. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months No Payments / Deferred (Added to the End of the Loan).

 

THIS VEHICLE JUST CAME OFF NISSAN FACTORY WARRANTY! A BUMPER-TO-BUMPER FULL COVERAGE WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR THIS VEHICLE AS WELL!

 

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD in Richmond Hill & TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.topspeedautosalesinc.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

