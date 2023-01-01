Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 5500

34,911 KM

Details Description

$92,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$92,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 5500

2018 RAM 5500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 5500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

Contact Seller

$92,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,911KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030041
  • Stock #: DU-3659
  • VIN: 3C7WRNBL7JG354540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 34,911 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATING, AM/FM STEREO, 19500 LB GVW, RUNNING BOARDS, BACK UP CAMERA, ALUMINUM WHEELS. CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 12 FT VOTH ALUMINUM DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER AND MORE. HAS 34,911 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2018 RAM 5500
34,911 KM
$92,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-550
10,845 KM
$110,800 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Transit
63,407 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory