Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 5500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 5500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 4782003
  2. 4782003
Contact Seller

$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,752KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4782003
  • Stock #: DU-2344
  • VIN: 3C7WRMFL5JG270396
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck

AUTO, A/C, PW, PL, PM, TILT, CRUISE, AM /FM, 6.7 CUMMINGS DIESEL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT, POWER TAKE OFF PROVISION, TOOL BOX, FOLD DOWN SIDES, TRAILER PKG, TARP, 19,500 LBS GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE HAS ONLY 8,752 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2016 PETERBILT 337
 75,900 KM
$75,800 + tax & lic
2017 Hino 195
 68,463 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-550
 10,996 KM
$75,800 + tax & lic
Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415

Send A Message