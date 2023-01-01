Menu
2018 RAM Cargo Van

133,059 KM

Details Features

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

WHEELCHAIR VAN 1500 Low Roof 136" WB

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,059KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10048689
  • Stock #: 3699
  • VIN: 3C6TRVAG9JE124599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3699
  • Mileage 133,059 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

