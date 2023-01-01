$39,950+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM Cargo Van
WHEELCHAIR VAN 1500 Low Roof 136" WB
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
133,059KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 3C6TRVAG9JE124599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
